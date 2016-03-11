Cattle saved by horseback along I-49

A calf swims to higher ground after being rescued by ranchers on horseback

Nearly 80 head of cattle were gathered out of high waters by a group of local ranchers on horseback along Interstate 49 on Thursday. The group had to traverse the deep ditch along the interstate before entering their large pasture where the cows and a few baby calves normally graze.

"They pushed them through about 100 acres of woods and then back across the ditch to the levee," says Laura Leflett who owns the cattle.

In videos sent to KSLA News 12, you can also see a number of baby calves swimming to higher ground toward a nearby levee.

Leflett is the principal at Bossier City's Apollo Elementary. Bossier schools along with most all other schools in northwest Louisiana are out again on Friday due to the flood emergency in the ArkLaTex.

