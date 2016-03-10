Willow Ridge resident battles Cross Lake flooding

A growing problem in Caddo Parish is the rising Cross Lake. And we can now add the Willow Ridge subdivision to the growing list of flooded neighborhoods.

"It did this back in '91, but we were able to keep it out. We've gotten so much more rain this time," says Brad Gentry who has lived on the lake since 1982.

"Yesterday (Wednesday) we got the sandbag wall built and everybody started showing up, helping us pump the water out," explained Gentry.

Gentry has 3 gas powered pumps on his back porch, pumping water out of his living room and back patio into his backyard. However his backyard now looks like it's part of Cross Lake. But without the sandbag wall, friends and even strangers who have stopped by to help, he could easily knee deep water in his home.

"The outpouring of compassion and help. Whatever we need, they bring. People we don't even know showed up with sandbags today," says Gentry.

