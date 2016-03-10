Barron's Marina damaged by rising water

Bill Pierce waits for help to try and pull his boat to safety (Source: KSLA News 12)

Cross Lake is slowly swallowing Barron's Landing and Marina off of South Lakeshore Drive.

The site of the marina taking on water, has the owner Jeanette Krohn in tears. Krohn says the marina was a gift from her husband seven years ago and now she is fighting to save it.

Krohn says there are nearly 80 boats housed at the marina. Many of them are crushed and ruined. The rising water has pushed the boats upwards into the boat shed. Krohn says she spent much of Wednesday night in Cross Lake trying to untie boats to free them.

Krohn says, "You would be walking and all of a sudden the board would be gone."

She's talking about the wooden boards that serve as a walkway under the boat shed. Those too have gone under water.

Bill Pierce came to the marina to check on his boat. He was waiting for help from family members to see if they could pull it out.

The only thing Krohn can do now is watch and wait as the rising waters try to wipe out her livelihood.

