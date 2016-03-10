Homeowners watching flood waters rise near Cross Lake

In Caddo Parish, many people had to be rescued from their homes in the Yarborough Subdivision of Shreveport.

The water crept up several feet throughout the afternoon Thursday on Dianne St. next to Cross Lake. Some people are staying in their homes, as long as they can, but for some, the only way to get home is by boat.

"It's flooded up here before, but it's never been this bad. Even the creeks behind us just...," Willie Steward trailed off looking at the damage the water had done to his neighborhood.

Willie Stewart has lived on Dianne St. for more than 20 years. He says he has seen it flood before, but the water, has never gotten this close to his home.

"It never got this bad, Up on the other end, they did, but down this end, never. But it is really bad," said Stewart.

Stewart says he is watching the water level closely, he put a stick in his front yard, and as soon as the water hits the stick, he says he is going to leave immediately.

Also in his front yard, a canoe his neighbor has been using to get to his home.

Some of his neighbors, whose homes the water has not reached, say they are not leaving yet.



"If we have to we will, I went into my cupboard this morning got out my home insurance and my flood insurance forms, and they're sitting on the table. If we have to call, we can call," said Dick Maxwell, a resident on Dianne Street.

Trying to stay positive as the waters creep closer.

"Maybe it will go down again before it starts raining again tonight," said Maxwell.

"We're just holding on the best we can," said Stewart.

Residents who have not left this area are watching this water very closely, because there is no where for this water to go. Cross Lake is currently at 176.5 feet, and it is expected to go up another foot Thursday night.

You can report damages to reportdamages@caddosheriff.org.

