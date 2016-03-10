Rushing water sweeps East Texas school bus off roadway

A Carthage ISD bus was swept off the road on FM 2517 Thursday morning.

CISD Superintendent Glenn Hambrick told the Panola Watchman that it was dark when the driver began her route. The driver was going to pick up the first of her student passengers when she ran into trouble. She reportedly did not see the water over the road until it was too late.

According to the National Weather Service, it only takes about 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car, while two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles.

"We have told our drivers not to drive through any flooded areas. If there is any doubt about crossing, they are to turn around," Dr. Hambrick said. "There were many CISD routes the buses were unable to run this morning, and kids we couldn't get to. However, the main roads are fine and the majority of the students were able to come to school."

Dr. Hambrick went on to explain that the absences would not be counted against the students who were unable to attend school due to the flooding. He said he did not anticipate any trouble getting students home because the routes would be run in the daylight. Since the incident with the empty bus happened in the dark, they have told bus drivers who have a route in low-lying areas where there might be water to not start their routes in the morning until daylight, the rest of the routes will be at regular time.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.