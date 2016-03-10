Michael Williams found guilty of 11 counts of wire fraud

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A federal judge has denied Commissioner Michael Williams' request to not enter his written statement to FBI agents into evidence.

Former Caddo Commissioner Michael Williams has been found guilty of defrauding the Caddo Parish Commission and stealing from a non-profit meant to help at-risk youth.

Williams, 55, of Shreveport, was found guilty of all 11 counts of wire fraud after a 4-day trial that ended Thursday after the jury deliberated for one hour.

According to evidence presented at the trial, from October 1, 2012 through July 1, 2014, Williams devised a scheme to take more than $8,000 from the SWAG Nation's bank account.

Williams urged the parish commission to appropriate public funds for the non-profit, according to prosecutors. Authorities also say Williams caused a bank debit card to be issued for the non-profit.

Between April of 2013 and July of 2014, Williams reportedly used the card to remove money on numerous occasions. According to the indictment, Williams took $100 to $200 each time that he made a withdrawal.

Evidence presented in court revealed he used the card in excess of 45 times for cash withdrawals and other matters.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Jarzabek also showed ATM surveillance photos of Williams withdrawing money several times. He showed bank statements that revealed Williams withdrew cash at Shreveport-Bossier casinos, including a few hundred dollars on his birthday in 2013.

Williams faces up to 20 years in prison, 5 years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine for each count.

Sentencing is set for July 13, 2016.

