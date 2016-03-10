LA governor to be briefed on flooding in North Louisiana

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The ongoing flooding and severe weather in North Louisiana will be the focus when Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards takes part in a Unified Command Group briefing this morning.

Edwards will meet at 10 a.m. with representatives the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The gathering will be held in the GOHSEP office at 7667 Independence Blvd. in Baton Rouge.

