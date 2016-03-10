High river levels to blame for barge crash in Natchitoches Parish

Authorities in Natchitoches Parish had to close a bridge after a barge collided into it.

It happened just around 12:18 a.m. Thursday at the Grand Ecore Bridge. Coast Guard officials say the high river levels caused the barge pilot to lose control, ultimately causing the vessel to crash into the bridge.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies say both east and westbound lanes across the bridge are closed at this time.

The bridge will remain closed until further notice.

According to the Coast Guard from Memphis - Sector Lower Mississippi River, the bridge will at least remain closed until officials can inspect it after daybreak Thursday morning.

Coast Guard officials say the barge sustained a small dent and no injuries were reported.

Motorists are urged to use LA 6 West to Natchitoches to I-49 South to LA 8 East to US-71 North to LA 6 West as a detour.

