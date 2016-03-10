Rescue captured on video in Bossier Parish

Several Bossier Parish families survived the deluge of water Wednesday, thanks to rescue crews from the sheriff's department that rushed out to the Tall Timbers subdivision.

Rising waters rushed into homes in Tall Timbers, swallowing more than 30 homes.

One family was rescued from their 2-story home by a neighbor before the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office could get to them. But, the rescue crews were able to make it to many others.

First responders across the ArkLaTex are working tirelessly to make sure all residents are safe.

Anyone who finds themselves needing immediate help is urged to call 911.

