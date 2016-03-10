Residents on Cross Lake concerned about rising waters

Lake levels raced up on Wednesday, climbing over 4 feet to nearly 175.5 feet.

"I've been here since a young boy on this lake, hunting and fishing," said Donald Sistrunk, who literally lives on a small island on Cross Lake off South Lakeshore Drive.

"I've got the freezer and washer and dryer up on blocks," Sistrunk pointed out.

He's worried in a matter of hours, his flooded yard won't be the only thing underwater.

"We're going to lose our home, everything in our home," he added.

With Cross Lake rising rapidly, Sistrunk was concerned over whether the City of Shreveport opened up the spillway floodgates in a timely manner.

"Why wouldn't they have opened the gates 4 or 5 days ago?"

According to Barbara Featherston with the city, the first of three floodgates was opened over the weekend in anticipation of up to 7 inches of rain. However, in the first 30 hours since the heavy rains first began this week, Shreveport has picked up 10 and a half inches of rain.

Featherston told KSLA News 12 that opening the first gate lowered the lake as low as possible, 170.5 feet. But even after opening the other two gates yesterday, she added the rainfall and drainage from tributaries is much more than the floodgates can release.

"There isn't anything else we can do at this point," said Featherston.

Sistrunk spent the afternoon boxing up belongings and raising furniture and other items in his home as high as possible before leaving for the night.

"It's bad for everyone. But I know I'm not the only one. But it hurts, it hurts."

