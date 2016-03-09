Bossier Animal Control helping pets affected by flood

LA National Guard members helping rescue families and their pets from flooded homes (Source: Louisiana National Guard)

The Bossier City Animal Control is stepping up to help pets affected by floodwaters.

The shelter says they are open 24 hours, and since pets are not allowed to stay at the shelters for evacuees, the shelter is stepping in to assist.

Bossier City and Bossier Parish residents in the evacuation area is urged to contact the shelter if their pets need a place to stay.

Bossier Animal Control is located at 3217 Old Shed Road in Bossier City. They can be reached at 318-741-8499.

Anyone with information about other shelters or rescues assisting with pet rescues, please email us at ksla@ksla.com.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.