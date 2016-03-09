Minden roads closed, washed out from heavy rains

Commuters are having a tough time getting around the ArkLaTex, after Dozens of roads and highways are now closed due to the flooding.

On the way to Minden, the road was not easy. I-20 was on the verge of being shut down by Louisiana State Police at Princeton, and a KSLA News 12 photographer, who was coming from Texarkana, was turned around at Louisiana Highway 2 at the Red River bride between Haughton and Plain Dealing, the road impassable.

And once we got to Minden, a lot of the roads out were shut down.

"I've never this much water cross this road in my lifetime," said Tommy Zilliner, a Webster Parish Road Deputy for the Sheriff's Office.

Tommy Zilliner was blocking off South highway 371 in Minden when we met him.

"We've got about 8 or 10 road closes right around here, and as you look down you can see what I'm talking about, it's been extremely rough this morning," said Zilliner.

We saw dozens of cars turn around, not knowing how to get back home

"I'm just trying to get back on the interstate and get to baton Rouge," said one driver.

A tour bus carrying a bus load of band students out of Dallas got stuck sitting on the side of the access road to I-20, trying to figure out how to get back.

And it was not just the interstates, at least two roads in Minden, completely washed away. On Methodist Camp Road, people who live there are trapped between the washed out road and a flooded out road.

On Old Arcadia Road in Webster Parish, the road disintegrated underneath a car. Luckily, everyone was able to get out ok.

"I'm going to make it, I'm going to find some way to get out of here," said a driver.

Louisiana State Police and the Webster Parish Sheriff's office are urging drivers to stay off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary until the water levels recede, and remember to turn around, don't drown.

