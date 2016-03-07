Suspected SWAR home invader identified

Law officers say the deaths of 2 people within 3 hours in 2 separate Southwest Arkansas counties, including a fatal shooting during an alleged home invasion, could be related.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible home invasion that left the alleged suspect dead. (Source: Fred Gamble, KSLA News 12)

Police: 2 deaths in 2 SWAR counties could be related

Investigators say Smith broke into Seeger's home through a side window. (Source: KSLA News 12, Fred Gamble)

The man suspected of breaking into a Lafayette County woman's home and killing her before attempting to break into another home and being killed has been identified.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, 63-year-old Virginia Paulette Seeger, called 911 from her home on County Road 314 shortly before 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they found Seeger dead and evidence that someone had broken into her home through a side window.

"It's tough on us saying 'man if we could have just got here five minutes, five more minutes quicker,'" said Lafayette County Sheriff Obie Sims.

Sims said Seeger apparently died from knife wounds, but not before putting up a fight.

"In investigating, she did fire her revolver several times. If she hit him or not, we are waiting on the crime lab," explained Sims.

Investigators believe the man responsible for Seeger's death is 47-year-old Craig Allen Smith of Del City, Oklahoma.

Police say Seeger's car had also been stolen.

Smith was shot and killed just hours later while reportedly trying to break into a Miller County home.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office received a call just before 8:00 a.m. in reference to an alleged attempted home invasion.

Trent Ames was asleep in his mother's home on County Road 9, just south of Fouke, Ark., when he reportedly was awakened by someone beating on the glass door of the home. Ames said he went outside to get his gun from his car. Then he spotted the alleged intruder.

"I grabbed the gun and turned around," Ames told KSLA News 12, "He was running right at me. He was within 10 feet."

Ames said that's when he shot the alleged intruder.

Investigators say Smith also broke into and burglarized a home in Doddridge, Arkansas. He then reportedly went to Seeger's home near Bradley, Ark., committed murder and stole Seeger's vehicle. Then, police say Smith drove back to Miller County where he was killed.

"Unfortunately, he did his worst damage here in Lafayette County," said Sims.

The Miller County sheriff's office says Seeger's stolen car was found near Ames' home.

Both bodies were sent to Little Rock for autopsies. However, investigators say Smith's body had multiple gunshot wounds.

The Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.