Grand jury indicts suspect in murder of Barksdale airman

Officials at Barksdale Airforce Base have identified the airman the was fatally stabbed early Saturday night.

Dozens of engines roared as one Jan. 30 to help get a slain Barksdale Air Force Base airman back to his family. Tech. Sgt. Zechariah "Zeb" Casagranda received a patriot's escort from Bossier City to his final resting place in East Texas.

Dozens of engines roared as one Jan. 30 to help get a slain Barksdale Air Force Base airman back to his family. (Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

A Barskdale Air Force Base airman is dead after a stabbing in the parking lot of a Bossier City night club. Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit have arrested 21-year-old Benjamin William Shaw of Killeen, Texas in connection with the fatal stabbing.

A man is dead after a stabbing in the parking lot of the Rockin Rodeo in the 1000 block of Gould Drive at 2:00 Saturday morning. The man was reportedly stabbed during an altercation involving two groups of men in the rear parking lot of the night club.

A Bossier Parish grand jury has indicted Benjamin Shaw in the fatal stabbing of Barksdale airman Zechariah Casagranda.

A grand jury met Monday morning and returned a true bill of indictment against Shaw for second degree murder.

Shaw, 21, is accused of stabbing Casagranda 9 times in the rear parking lot of Rockin Rodeo at 2:00 a.m. January 21.

He was arrested on a charge of second degree murder January 23. Under Louisiana law, if a person is charged with a crime that carries a penalty of life in prison or the death penalty, it must be submitted to a grand jury.

Shaw was released February 25 on a $500,000 bond and allowed to return to his hometown in Maine to live with his family while awaiting trial.

That development prompted criticism from the sheriff in the Maine county where Shaw is now staying.

At a press conference last Tuesday afternoon, Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said there was not enough communication with his office with Louisiana law enforcement, especially on Shaw's bail conditions and how they can enforce them.

"It appears, my opinion only that this is a slide job, we're going to slide this guy into Naples hoping that nobody really knows and we'll let the sheriff's office know on the night shift just to check on him once a week."

Joyce said he was working with Louisiana law enforcement to add more bail conditions for Shaw, who is due back in Louisiana April 26 for arraignment.

Casagranda, 34, was the assistant NCO in charge of 2nd Munitions Squadron line delivery at Barskdale Air Force Base.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.