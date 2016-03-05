Natchitoches man accused of fatally shooting his father

A Natchitoches man is accused of shooting his father multiple times, killing him.

Natchitoches police say they found Marlon Ray Rachal Sr., 39, dead at 10:12 a.m. March 5 in a residence in the 300 block of Scoot Loop.

Detectives identified Rachal's 19-year-old son Marlon Ray Rachal II as a suspect. He surrendered himself to police later the afternoon of March 5. The teen has since been booked into Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police urge anyone with information about the case to call Detective John Greely at (318) 357-3811. All information given is kept confidential.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.