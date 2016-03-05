Police: 2 deaths in 2 SWAR counties could be related

Investigators say someone broke into Seeger's home through a side window. (Source: KSLA News 12, Fred Gamble)

Southwest Arkansas law officers are investigating the death of Virginia Paulette Seeger. (Source: KSLA News 12, Fred Gamble)

The Miller County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible home invasion that left the alleged suspect dead. (Source: Fred Gamble, KSLA News 12)

The deaths of 2 people within 3 hours in 2 separate Southwest Arkansas counties could be related, area law officers say.

Virginia Paulette Seeger, 63, called 911 from her home on County Road 314 shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday, the Lafayette County sheriff's office reports.

Deputies found Seeger dead when they arrived at her home. Investigators are not saying the cause of her death, only that someone apparently broke into her home through a side window.

Police also say that Seeger's car had been stolen.

A few hours later. the Miller County sheriff's office received a call just before 8 a.m. in reference to an alleged attempted home invasion.

Police say Trent Ames was asleep in his mother's home on County Road 9, just south of Fouke, Ark., when he reportedly was awakened by someone beating on the glass door of the home. Ames said he went outside to get his gun from his car. Then he spotted the alleged intruder.

"I grabbed the gun and turned around," Ames told KSLA News 12, "He was running right at me. He was within 10 feet."

Ames said that's when he shot the alleged intruder.

Police say the suspect was dead at the scene.

The Miller County sheriff's office says Seeger's stolen car was found near Ames' home.

Both bodies are being sent to Little Rock for autopsies. Police still are trying to identify the home invasion suspect.

Copyright 2016. KSLA. All rights reserved.