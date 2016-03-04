Search for new Bossier Schools Superintendent to begin next week

D.C. Machen has announced that he intends to retire on July 1, 2016, after the end of the current school year. (Source: Bossier School District)

The Bossier School District is expected to begin the search process for a new superintendent by the end of next week, following a surprise announcement Thursday night by D.C. Machen that he intends to retire after the end of the current school year.

Machen has served as Superintendent of Bossier Parish Schools since July 1, 2009 and as an educator within the system for 42 years. His current Superintendent’s contract was not set to expire until December 31, 2016.

At Thursday evening's Bossier Parish School Board meeting, Superintendent D.C. Machen, Jr. announced his plans to retire, effective with a tentative date of July 1, 2016.

According to a statement released by the school district on Friday, Machen explained his reasoning for stepping away before the end of his contract. That statement reads as follows:

“I feel after 42 years, it is time,” Superintendent Machen told board members. “It is not an easy decision to make, but I have always been told that when the time comes, you will know. As I said earlier, after much prayer I feel peace with the decision and look forward to time with my wife and grandchildren, fishing in the spring and fall when people really catch a lot, and to what God has in store for me in my new chapter in life.” Machen said he based his decision to retire before his contract ended in consideration of other factors as well. Though the board budget is sound, the district will inevitably be faced with funding cuts due to the state deficit. It is his belief the superintendent-select needs to be fully involved with the system to understand and assess the impact potential adjustments that must be made will have on the budget. Another reason Machen cited was it is not in the best interest of Bossier Schools for the board to make a change in the superintendent position in the middle of a school year. “The board is saddened by Superintendent Machen’s decision, but we congratulate him on his retirement and thank him for his many years serving in the classroom and at the helm of Bossier Parish Schools,” said Board President Sandra “Samm” Darby. “He has led, guided and directed our board for years and provided invaluable insight and wisdom that has led to the growth our district continues to experience. We wish him the best as he enters his next chapter in life.” President Darby appointed District 5 representative Mike Mosura to chair the Superintendent Selection Committee. To conduct a superintendent’s search with fidelity, it typically takes two to three months. Today, Mosura is selecting committee members and plans to hold the first meeting by the end of next week, at which time the search process will be discussed. Mosura said it is his desire that a new superintendent will be named in May to enable Superintendent Machen time to assist in the transition.

