Riverside Elementary students celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday

Kindergarteners from a Shreveport school got dressed up and celebrated Dr. Seuss' birthday and Read Across America Day.

Early Wednesday morning, students from Riverside Elementary School took part in a reading activity. The students wore Dr. Seuss themed hats and the faculty dressed up like characters from Dr. Seuss books.

One of the books the teachers read to the students was "What Pet Should I Get?"

Representatives from the Pet Education Project brought a dog for the event. Some students also had stuffed pets.

