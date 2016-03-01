Bossier nabs 2 armed robbery suspects; 2 accused accomplices

Kimberly Holt, 41, and Austin Holt, 22, are both charged with accessory after the fact to armed robbery. (Source: Bossier Sheriff's Office)

Christopher Crouch being escorted by Bossier deputies after being taken into custody at the residence. (Photo by Lt. Dave Faulk, Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

Two suspects wanted for robbing Rogers Corner Store in Haughton Monday morning at gunpoint are now in custody, while two others face charges after the fact.

The last of the suspects to be taken into custody was the alleged gunman himself, following a brief standoff at a home off Sligo Road in Bossier Parish around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Bossier sheriff's office spokesman says.

Christopher Crouch reportedly ignored efforts to talk him out of his friend's Plantation Acres area mobile home where he had holed up, Sheriff Julian Whittington said. That's when the SWAT team used tear gas to drive Crouch out of the residence in the 300 block of Bayou Loop. That took all of about 2 minutes, the sheriff said.

Authorities slowed school buses to keep them out of the area of Bodcau and Bayou Loop during the standoff. Residences in the immediate vicinity of the mobile home were evacuated as well.

Crouch, 22 was wanted in connection with the holdup about 10:25 a.m. Monday at Rogers Corner Store at U.S. Highway 80 at Louisiana Highway 157 in Haughton. His alleged female accomplice and girlfriend, 24-year-old Britnie Sample, was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday near the home on Bayou Loop, Davis said. Both have been in the area since Sunday, investigators say.

Authorities said a man armed with a handgun demanded money from a clerk on the day of the robbery, then left the store with an undetermined amount, getting into a late 1990s or early 2000s gray Toyota 4-door sedan being driven by a woman. The vehicle, which had tinted windows and no hubcaps, headed west on Hwy. 80.

Two workers who were in the store during the robbery were physically unharmed, but the clerk was shaken up.

On Tuesday morning, deputies pulled over a Toyota matching the description getaway vehicle on Hwy 71 and Sligo Rd. The driver, 41-year-old Kimberly Holt, and passenger, 22-year-old Austin Holt, were taken in for questioning. Both, police say, live at the home on Bayou Loop where Crouch was ultimately taken into custody later in the day.

Investigators determined that the car, owned by Kimberly Holt, was the vehicle used by her friends, Crouch and Sample, in committing the armed robbery.

It was a tip that led investigators to identifying Crouch in the crime, after detectives released video from the store's surveillance cameras.

All 4 suspects have since been booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility. Crouch and Sample are both charged with armed robbery, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. Kimberly and Austin Holt are both charged with accessory after the fact to armed robbery and possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the holdup to call the Bossier sheriff’s office at (318) 965-2203.

