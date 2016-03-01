News release: KSLA News 12 General Manager James Smith Announces His Retirement

Prior to coming to KSLA-TV, Smith was Vice President and General Manager at WWAY-TV in Wilmington, NC.

Shreveport, Louisiana March 1, 2016 - After a 41 year career in Broadcast Television, James Smith, Vice President and General Manager of KSLA TV, announced his retirement.

In a station meeting Smith told his employees, “It has been a privilege to have been the General Manager of KSLA News 12 since 2006. I am proud of the work this television station does day in and day out. You shine, especially when it comes to breaking news and breaking weather. The ArkLaTex knows who to turn to.”

“Our Community Service is the best from the House for Hope campaign to Coats for Kids and everything in between. And the KSLA Sales Team does an excellent job helping the businesses in our community grow and thrive,” Smith said.

Sandy Breland, Group Vice President for Raycom Media, the company that owns KSLA-TV, said, “James started his career as a reporter and photographer and has always had a passion for local news, upholding the highest standards and ethics. He has led KSLA’s growth in the Ark La Tex with the station being an important and dominant force in the community.”

Mr. Smith began his career as a reporter at the CBS Television Station in Corpus Christi, Texas after graduating from the University of Texas. He taught Journalism at Texas A&M University and was an award winning News Director and Anchorman at KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Prior to coming to KSLA-TV, Smith was Vice President and General Manager at WWAY-TV in Wilmington, NC.

Mr. Smith will remain on the job until March 31, 2016 when he and his wife Kathy will move to their hometown of San Antonio, Texas.