3 teams from Shreveport cheer gym to compete in world championship

Three teams from the Louisiana Rebels are headed to The Summit - All Star Cheerleading Championship at Disney World in Florida.

Two of the teams got a bid to the competition after competing in the NCA All-star Nationals in Dallas in February. 1147 teams from 41 states and 5 countries were represented. All of the teams from the Louisiana Rebels gym placed in the top 5.

The Conquer team took first place in the level 3 category. The first place spot earned the team a paid bid to the Summit.

"These girls have really understood what teamwork is these past few weeks," said Conquer coach Halye Thames.

Thames said the girls took home more than a trophy, sparkly jacket and a national title, "but a revelation that with God helping calm the nerves and keep the focus and understanding that we can't accomplish this by ourselves, we can achieve anything."

The senior level 4 coed group, Redemption, was also given a bid from the NCA All-star competition.

Glory, a level 2 team, won a bid earlier at the American Showdown in January. It's the second year in a row they've earned a bid.

The levels indicate the skill level of the teams, with a level 4 being the highest skill level.

One of the cheer moms, Destiny Duhon, said, "For Shreveport to have 3 teams representing at The Summit is a miracle."

She went on to say the gym started 14 seasons ago with only 17 girls. It now has 350 girls this year. There are 6 show teams, 4 prep teams, 6 competitive teams and 1 special needs team, all under the leadership of Jason and Amber O'Glee.

The Summit will be from April 28 through May 2. It will be televised through Pay-Per-View.

The teams are all looking for sponsorship. For more information on being a sponsor click here.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.