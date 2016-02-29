Cash rewards offered in 2 unsolved Caddo Parish murders

43-year-old J.D. Hill was found shot in the torso inside his Vivian home in the 200 block of South Pecan on the night of January 5. (Source: KSLA News 12 Bubba Kneipp)

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that can lead to suspects in 2 separate homicides in Caddo Parish.

One of the cases involves the death of a Shreveport man whose body was found inside a burning Impala at Walden Ferry Road and Elysian Fields Road in Greenwood on the night of November 30, 2015. The discovery of the burning vehicle was made by a citizen who heard an explosion and went to investigate.

The body was later identified as 21-year-old Darrien Jiles, of the 4000 block of Joplin St. Police have not said how Jiles is believed to have died.

In the other case, 43-year-old J.D. Hill was found shot in the upper body inside his Vivian home in the 200 block of South Pecan on the night of January 5. He was taken to North Caddo Hospital, where he later died. According to deputies on the scene, a neighbor told them she heard a gunshot then saw two people fleeing the area.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators are hoping someone will come forward with information that can lead to arrests in the murders.

Anyone with information about these crimes is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

