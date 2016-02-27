Applying for student financial aid? Free help available Sunday

Campus professionals will be available Sunday at Bossier Parish Community College to provide students and their families free, line-by-line assistance completing the primary application for obtaining federal financial aid for college.

Help with filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will be available from 1:30 to 4 p.m. in Room 215 in Building D at the school at 6220 E. Texas St. in Bossier City.

Completing the FAFSA is the first step to receiving most forms of federal student aid, including Pell grants and low-interest federal student loans, and to participate in the federal work study program.

Several state student financial aid programs, including Louisiana's Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS) scholarship program and the Louisiana Go Grant need-based aid program, also require completion of the FAFSA to qualify and access those funds.

Many campus-based institutional scholarships require completion of the FAFSA, as well.

BPCC is 1 of 10 Louisiana higher education institutions that will take part Feb. 28 in the state's 9th annual College Goal Sunday. Following are the others, listed by city:

Alexandria: Louisiana State University-Alexandria, Brumfield Caffey Ballroom, first floor of Student Center

Help also will be offered from 1:30 to 4 p.m. March 6 at 9 other Louisiana colleges and universities, including 2 in Shreveport.

Alexandria: Central Louisiana Technical Community College, 4311 S. MacArthur Drive, Student Services, Building A

College Goal Sunday is a state-based, national volunteer program designed to help students navigate the paperwork barriers that stand between them and the money they need to attend college. Completing the form correctly with detailed income, tax and other information can be a difficult task.

