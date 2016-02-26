Police confident they have correct suspects in slaying of businessman

Shreveport police are confident the people who killed Bryan Savage already are in Caddo Correctional Center.

The businessman was shot in the chest, and it appears the killer or killers tried to cover their tracks with a fire.

Amanda Williams and Cameron Lewis initially were charged as principals to first-degree murder. On Wednesday, a judge upgraded the charge to first-degree murder.

On Friday, KSLA News 12 learned more about why the charge was upgraded.

Williams told police she knew a burglary was going to take place at Savage's house the night he was killed, says an arrest affidavit obtained by KSLA News 12. The document also says Williams and Lewis told police they were nearby the home about the time Savage was slain.

"To my knowledge, we are not looking for a third person," Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said. "But sometimes surprise information comes about."

Detectives aren't revealing what caused them to stop looking for another suspect. Right now, the only apparent link between the 2 suspects and Savage is that Williams was accused of burglarizing his home earlier in the year.

Investigators tell us that charges are subject to change as a homicide investigation progresses.

"You have one set of charges that, as we move forward, could lead to an additional charge or the upgrading of charges. That's nothing uncommon," Hines said.

Williams and Lewis are being held without a bond. They next will face a judge in April.

