Slaying victim's missing truck found in Shreveport park

Shreveport police have identified the man who was found dead inside a burning house in southwest Shreveport early Monday morning.

Police are looking for Bryan Savage's missing work truck, described as a white 2015 Ford F250, with the wording Eagle Compression stamped on both doors and 019 underneath the logo. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

The body of 55-year-old Bryan Savage was found n the back of the house in the 8900 block of Woolworth Road shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Shreveport police say the Ford F250 pickup was found abandoned at Ford Park Tuesday morning and is being processed for evidence.

The work truck belonging to the man found slain inside his Shreveport home Monday morning has been recovered.

Bryan Savage, 55, was found in the back of a house in the 9000 block of Woolworth Rd. early Monday after firefighters were called there to battle a garage fire. Authorities say he had been shot in the upper torso and also suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

No arrests have been made for his murder or for the arson that is suspected to have caused the garage fire, but 2 people were taken into custody early Tuesday morning at the Merryton Inn on Monkhouse Dr. in Shreveport and have since been charged in connection to the case.

Cameron Lewis, 26, and Amanda Williams, 28, are both charged with principal to first-degree murder. Lewis also is being held as a fugitive.

Friends of Williams tell KSLA news 12 that she didn't do it, and they don't believe she could be tied to such a heinous crime. They say they are standing by Williams during this time.

On Wednesday, detectives returned to Savage's house as did the victim's friend and employer, Jesse Whitfield with Eagle Compression.

"He's really going to be missed by us because he was a real personal friend," Whitfield told KSLA.

Sources say one of the arrested suspects agreed to take detectives back through the house on Wednesday, explaining what happened. Whitfield called this entire case a total mystery to him.

"None of it makes sense. I don't think you could make sense of this," he said.

Whitfield was cleared by detectives Wednesday to recover Savage's company trailer.

"In excess of $50,000 worth of equipment in the trailer," he said.

But the company computer and printer were gone.

Whitfield said Savage wasn't just good for the company he worked for, Eagle Compression, but was well-respected around the country during his more than 30-year career as a maintenance consultant.

"A real professional in his line of business. He was really liked by all of us in the compression industry, worked for many of the different companies over Louisiana and all over the United States," he said.

In addition to principal to first-degree murder, Williams also faces 1 count of aggravated burglary and 2 traffic citations - having a suspended driver's license and having an expired license plate. Police allege she was involved in a burglary of Savage's home earlier this year.

A third person detained by police at the hotel has since been cleared and released.

Whitfield said he hopes whoever committed the act is found.

"Took Bryan way too early, whoever ii was," he said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website www.lockemup.org.

