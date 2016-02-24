Woodlawn VFD buys new equipment with grant

New equipment Woodlawn WFD purchased with a grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service. (Source: Texas A&M Forest Service)

The Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Department purchased new rescue equipment with help from a $13,000 grant.

The community of Woodlawn is located on U.S. Route 59 and the VFD responds to vehicle accidents.

The VFD bought a Hurst Jaws of Life, rescue jacks, high pressure air bags, a ram and a hydraulic pump.

“The new equipment will be used for auto extrication,” said Woodlawn VFD Fire Chief Don Dowdell. “We have already put most of the tools into service and the rest are in the process of being mounted to our rescue vehicles.”

The new rescue tools increase the department’s ability to respond to emergencies in their community.

“Woodlawn VFD is very grateful for the new extrication tools which will replace old tools that were badly worn,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator Nathan Carroll.

The grant was awarded by the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.