Bossier, Caddo schools earn Path to Excellence awards

Thirteen Bossier and Caddo schools have earned Path to Excellence designation.

All Louisiana schools ranked in the top quarter based on improvement in performance scores and significant progress are cited by Alliance for Education.

“The Alliance for Education Path to Excellence program is meant to recognize schools with the greatest improvement in school performance scores from the previous year,” said Dr. Phillip Rozeman, founder of Alliance for Education. “The Caddo and Bossier schools recognized are in the top quarter of schools across the state based on improvement.”

In Bossier Parish, the designation and monetary incentives are going to Central Park and Meadowview elementary schools, Benton Middle and Benton High schools.

The parish's Path to Excellence academic pep rally and awards ceremony was held at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Benton High gym.

"We're thankful to the teachers and administration. The students are getting a good education in Bossier Parish and we are thankful for what they do," said Dr. Rozeman.

In Caddo, that parish's honorees were recognized when the School Board met in regular session Tuesday. They are Midway Professional Development Center; Caddo Heights, University and Westwood elementary schools; and Captain Shreve, Southwood, Northwood, C.E. Byrd and Caddo Magnet high schools.

As part of the honor, each school receives a Path to Excellence banner to display on campus plus a contribution made possible by a donation from Willis-Knighton Health System.

