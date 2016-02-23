Robinson Film Center begins installation of new crowdfunded marquee

Robinson Film Center is preparing to light up Texas Street with a new marquee. Installation work began Tuesday, Feb. 22, and will continue through the end of the week.

The crowdfunded addition is made possible by gifts from 273 donors who supported RFC for Give for Good. The May 5, 2015, day of philanthropic giving is sponsored by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana. Proceeds from June/July screenings of the first four episodes of “The Shape of Shreveport” supported the marquee project, too.

RFC’s downtown neighbor Kevin Bryan Architect designed the new marquee. The firm’s namesake is excited about the project.

“It’s just one more extension of what’s happening downtown, which is a resurgence,” said Kevin Bryan, who is also an RFC board member. “It’s an outward symbol of growth.”

The sign was built and is being installed by Artie Nevels Signs & Awnings of Shreveport. A social media project to build awareness about the funding campaign was designed by Moviesauce, an independent multimedia company.

“This marquee is the result of local giving passion,” said Alexandyr Kent, RFC executive director, “so it was important for us to work with local companies to make it happen. We’re humbled every day by the generosity of our community. This marquee shows how powerful a crowd can be for local nonprofits.”

On March 4 at 6:30 p.m., RFC will gather for a ceremonial reception to officially light the marquee and thank funders and moviegoers.

“There’s something truly exciting about walking under a big, bold marquee on the way into a downtown theater,” Kent said. “It’s how moviegoing works best, and it wouldn’t happen without local giving. We’re grateful to all the donors, board, moviegoers and funders who have gotten us to this point. The future is truly brighter because of the community’s long-term commitment to this place.”

Lots of new eyes should see the marquee, too. In March, Robinson Film Center is partnering with Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Shreveport Development Corporation to present a month’s worth of free admission. From an opening night screening of “Easy Rider” to a closing night “Grease” sing-along, all the movie tickets will be free to the community for the March Movies Free for All series.

“It’s a season of renewal for RFC,” Kent said. “We hope to see lots of marquee selfies on social media!”

