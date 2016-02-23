Suspects in missing children case, bank robberies arrive in Caddo Parish

The Louisiana State Police announced Elijah Wong and Donnie Simmons have been found. The children were recovered unharmed in Casa Grande, Arizona. Police say Keith Rogers and Antionette Wong are in custody.

Shreveport police have identified 2 children believed to have been abducted by a man they say is responsible for a home invasion and kidnapping late Tuesday night.

Missing/endangered alert issued for children taken by man wanted for bank robbery

The two Shreveport boys who were abducted by 34-year-old Keith Rogers and their mother, 28-year-old Antionette Wong on January 12, and found in Arizona on Feb. 7, arrived at Shreveport Regional Airport Thursday evening.

The Shreveport couple captured in Arizona after allegedly kidnapping the woman's two children are back in Caddo Parish.

Keith Rogers and Antionette Wong were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center around 5:30 Tuesday evening.

Last month, police say the couple took 2-year-old Elijah Wong from a home in the 4500 block of Pro St.

The pair then reportedly took 7-year-old Donnie Simmons at gunpoint from a home in the 4000 block of Wallace Ave.

According to police, Antionette Wong is the mother of both boys.

Antionette Wong and Rogers then fled to Arizona, where they were detained during a traffic stop in Casa Grande.

Police say Rogers is linked to at least three bank robberies in Shreveport and Bossier City, and authorities in Arizona said the couple had cash, believed to have been taken during the bank robberies, on them at the time of their arrest.

Elijah Wong and Donnie Simmons were greeted by family members at Shreveport Regional Airport when they returned on Feb. 11.

Antionette Wong is charged with 2 counts of child desertion and accessory after the fact. Her bond is set at $150,000.

Keith Rogers is charged with first degree robbery, simple robbery, parole fugitive and in state fugitive. His bond is set at $1.1 million on the robbery charges.

No bond is set on the fugitive charges. Rogers is also facing charges in Bossier City for his alleged role in a bank robbery there.

