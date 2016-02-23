2 arrested in connection with Shreveport homicide, arson

Shreveport police have identified the man who was found dead inside a burning house in southwest Shreveport early Monday morning.

Police are looking for Bryan Savage's missing work truck, described as a white 2015 Ford F250, with the wording Eagle Compression stamped on both doors and 019 underneath the logo. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

The work truck belonging to the man found slain inside his Shreveport home Monday morning has been recovered.

Shreveport police say the Ford F250 pickup was found abandoned at Ford Park Tuesday morning and is being processed for evidence.

3 people were taken into custody at the Merryton Inn on Monkhouse in connection to a Shreveport homicide, arson case. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport man and a Bossier City woman have been arrested in connection with a suspected arson case that uncovered a homicide.

Booked into Shreveport City Jail at 2:25 p.m. Feb. 23 were Amanda B. Williams, 28, of the 4800 block of General Scott Place, and Cameron D. Lewis, 26, of the 2000 block of North Hearne Avenue. Both have been charged with principal to first-degree murder.

"They are part of it but did not actually pull the trigger," Shreveport police Cpl. Breck Scott said. "They were at the scene at the time."

Williams also faces 1 count of aggravated burglary and 2 traffic citations - having a suspended driver's license and having an expired license plate. Police allege she was involved in a burglary of Savage's home earlier this year.

Lewis also is being held as a fugitive.

They are 2 of 3 people police detained just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Lewis, Williams and another woman were taken into custody at Merryton Inn in the 5200 block of Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport.

One hotel guest choosing to remain anonymous told KSLA what happened when police arrived.

"They stopped everybody that came in and out of the hotel, and then I saw two K-9 units in the back," she said. "They asked me who I was. They asked me: 'Did I see the suspect?'"

The guest told KSLA she was terrified by the ordeal, especially considering she was staying with her year-old daughter.

"I was terrified. I never went to sleep. I watched over her. I didn't even feel safe with the police there. It's a creepy feeling."

This all comes after the body of 55-year-old Bryan Savage was found Monday morning in the back of a house in the 9000 block of Woolworth Road. Firefighters were called there shortly after 5:30 a.m. to battle a garage fire.

Shreveport police Cpl. Breck Scott said that the man's body was not damaged by fire and that in addition to an apparent gunshot would to the torso, there were obvious signs of blunt force trauma to his head.

Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, a white Chevrolet Avalanche connected to the homicide was spotted at the inn. Police called in a special response team and hostage negotiators because they believed the person driving the truck was staying at the inn.

During the incident, some people staying in nearby rooms were evacuated as a precaution. They have since been allowed back in their rooms.

There has been no arrest as yet in connection with the arson. Nor has anyone been charged with the slaying itself.

The Avalanche is being processed for evidence.

