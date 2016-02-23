2 arrested in connection with Shreveport homicide, arson

The work truck belonging to the man found slain inside his Shreveport home Monday morning has been recovered.More >>
The work truck belonging to the man found slain inside his Shreveport home Monday morning has been recovered.More >>
Shreveport police have identified the man who was found dead inside a burning house in southwest Shreveport early Monday morning.More >>
Shreveport police have identified the man who was found dead inside a burning house in southwest Shreveport early Monday morning.More >>
Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.More >>
Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has won the Heisman Trophy, completing a climb from walk-on to one of the most accomplished players in the history of college football.More >>
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has won the Heisman Trophy, completing a climb from walk-on to one of the most accomplished players in the history of college football.More >>
A woman trying to kill bed bugs accidentally set a multi-family home ablaze in Avondale overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.More >>
A woman trying to kill bed bugs accidentally set a multi-family home ablaze in Avondale overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
A father defended his family when he shot and killed an armed robber who aimed a gun at them while they ate dinner in a Popeye's restaurant.More >>
A father defended his family when he shot and killed an armed robber who aimed a gun at them while they ate dinner in a Popeye's restaurant.More >>