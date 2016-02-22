SPD: Man found dead inside Shreveport home was shot

The body of 55-year-old Bryan Savage was found n the back of the house in the 8900 block of Woolworth Road shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Students can be seen walking past the fire south on Woolworth Road towards Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle School. (Source: Jacob Bradford/KSLA News 12)

Fire units could be seen from the street battling a fire in the 8900 block of Woolworth Rd. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Police are looking for Bryan Savage's missing work truck, described as a white 2015 Ford F250, with the wording Eagle Compression stamped on both doors and 019 underneath the logo. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police have identified the man who was found dead inside a burning house in southwest Shreveport early Monday morning, and they say he had been shot at least once.

The body of 55-year-old Bryan Savage was found in the back of the house in the 8900 block of Woolworth Road shortly after 5:30 a.m. where firefighters had been called to battle a garage fire.

According to SPD Cpl. Breck Scott, the man's body was not damaged by fire and in addition to an apparently gunshot would to the torso, there were obvious signs of blunt force trauma to his head.

The case is being investigated as a homicide and arson.

No arrests have been made, but Cpl. Scott says investigators are tracking some leads. They are also looking for his work truck, which is missing. The truck is described as a white 2015 Ford F250, with the wording Eagle Compression stamped on both doors and 019 underneath the logo.

Cpl. Scott said early Monday afternoon that both Savage's home and his father's home in Bossier had been reported as being burglarized within the last couple of weeks.

Neighbors told KSLA this case has stunned their normal southwest Shreveport area.

"It stunned me because I'm next door," said Stephanie Adams. "It's always quiet out here. There's never anything going on. You don't hear about break-ins. Nothing."

Adams said she remembers Savage as a friendly man. Police told KSLA Savage had lost his wife almost a year ago to the day.

"Very nice!" Adams said. "Nothing out of the ordinary."

Police found surveillance cameras on the property and were hoping to glean some useful information from any video they may have captured. However, Scott said, the camera at the entrance to the home was not functioning.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or on their website at www.lockemup.org. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for this crime.

Traffic was blocked on Woolworth Road between Walnut Hills Drive and Buncombe Road for several hours and caused delays for nearby schools.

The fire happened just north of Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle School. Students were seen walking south on Woolworth Road towards the school. Teachers and parents getting to the school did have problems, according to Mary Nash-Wood with Caddo Parish Public Schools.

In order to get to the campus, traffic was rerouted down La. 169 to Colquitt over to Woolworth. Wood said due to the backup of traffic, there were numerous delays and individuals trickled into the campus. At one point, a bus was sent over to Colquitt to aid parents in getting students to school in a timely manner.

Bill Strother with Caddo Parish Public Schools said they sent an alert to parents letting them know road closures could cause bus delays.

The schools that may have seen delays included Turner Elementary/Middle School, Huntington High School, Fair Park Medical Careers Magnet High School and Summer Grove Elementary School.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.