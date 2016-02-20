SLIDESHOW: TripAdvisor's top beaches in world, U.S. for 2016

TripAdvisor recently announced the winners of its Travelers’ Choice awards for beaches.

This year’s awards honor 343 beaches, including the top 25 in the world.

“We know travelers around the globe love sun and sand vacations, so we’ve tapped the TripAdvisor community to help us identify the world’s best beaches,” Barbara Messing, chief marketing officer for TripAdvisor, says in a statement. “The 2016 Travelers’ Choice Beaches award winners will inspire many to book their next getaway knowing that these beautiful spots are the very best from the TripAdvisor global community!”

TripAdvisor says the top Travelers Choice beach in the world is Grace Bay–Providenciales, Turks and Caicos.

Topping TripAdvisor's list of the top 10 domestic beaches is Clearwater Beach in Clearwater, Fla.

Above is a slideshow of the top 5 beaches in the world and the top 5 U.S. beaches, according to TripAdvisor.

