Sen. Vitter criticizes Gov. Edwards on state's budget crisis

While in Bossier City Thursday, U.S. Senator David Vitter gave Gov. John Bel Edwards a thumbs down.

The former Gubernatorial candidate stopped in to talk about illegal immigration, the fight against terrorism and many other topics.

Sen. Vitter also spoke about Louisiana's economy and the growing budget crisis, and he disagrees with the way Gov. Edwards has been handling things so far.

"I think like most citizens, I am disappointed by the scare tactics that are being used these past weeks. Hopefully the legislature will discard all of that and deal with things responsibly and not keep scaring people with TOPS and LSU football which is ridiculous," explained Sen. Vitter.

Sen. Vitter said he will not seek re-election this year, and says he will retire from the Senate at the end of his term.

