Prayer vigil held in East Texas after deadly officer-involved shooting

One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in East Texas Saturday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in East Texas Saturday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

More than 50 people gathered outside the courthouse in Panola County, Texas Thursday night for a prayer vigil. Many of those who turned out say they're also calling for more information about the deadly officer-involved shooting last weekend.



Authorities say a Texas trooper shot and killed 24-year old Calin Roquemore of Tatum, Tx., after a routine traffic stop turned into a brief foot chase in Beckville, Texas Saturday night.



The trooper told investigators he thought the suspect was reaching for a gun and he shot Roquemore in self-defense. But no weapon was found at the scene.

Myrtle Roquemore, Calin's aunt expressed frustration at the protest about knowing so little about the investigation.

"We don't know the detail(s). We don't know nothing. And that's what we want. We want justice. We want to know what's going on," explained Roquemore.

Relatives and crowd members say they did hear that the Texas Rangers have been brought in to investigate, and Texas DPS says they also contacted the FBI to monitor the case, as well.

Funeral arrangements for Calin Roquemore are set for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at Galilee Baptist Church in Hallsville, Texas.

Copyright 2016 KSLA All rights reserved.