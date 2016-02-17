Dancing for the Cure contestants revealed

Susan G. Komen North Louisiana is gearing up for its second Dancing for the Cure event, in which local media personalities from the Ark-La-Tex will dance off for the coveted Pink Mirror Ball trophy.

On Wednesday evening, the organization revealed which media stars will square off against one another.

Those competing are: Domonique Benn, KSLA News 12; Jacob Bradford, KSLA News 12; Tiana Kennell, Shreveport Times; Ali Aaron, i97.3 Radio; Rick Rowe, KTBS 3 News; Steve Bender, KTAL News; Jacque Jovic, NBC News; Randy Brown, Bossier Press Tribune; Aubrey Killion, KTBS 3 News and Brandon Beard, Cumulus Radio.

The Dancing for the Cure Reveal Party was free and open to the public. Bistro Byronz and Nothing Bundt Cakes provided free food for the event. The event is took place at Artspace Downtown at 710 Texas Street in Shreveport. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event kicks off at 6 p.m.

The event raises awareness in the fight against Breast Cancer and the need to find a cure.

The actual event will be April 9 at Horseshoe Casino in Bossier.

KSLA News 12's Charisse Gibson is the Dancing for the Cure 2016 Chair. Last year, Charisse and Doug Warner participated in the event against other media personalities. Charisse was last year's winner.

