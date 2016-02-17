Turner Elementary hosts first daddy daughter dance

More than 350 dads and daughters took part in Turner Elementary/6th Grade Academy's first daddy daughter dance Friday night.

The dance was held in the gymnasium of the school and featured live music from a band.

The theme of the dance was 'My first love.'

The idea behind the dance was to give dads an opportunity to show their daughters the type of man they should date, according to the school's principal Dr. Darrell Webb. He said he wanted the to get the dads more involved and set an example for the girls.

"As the principal, this is confirmation that we do have amazing dads and father figures out there regardless of how society labels us," said Dr. Webb. "To see my young ladies smiling and looking at their dads as their true first love, was the most rewarding experience!"

Dr. Webb said the fathers dressed in suits and tuxedos and the girls wore dresses and had their hair and nails done. "They looked like princesses."

The dance only lasted 2 hours but Dr. Webb says they could have used much more time.

The school is now planning a dance for mothers and sons set for April 1 because of the success.

