Lightning suspected cause of Bossier house fire

Lightning believed to have caused house fire in north Bossier City. (Source: Semmie Buffin/ KSLA News 12)

The Bossier City Fire Department believe lightning caused a house fire in north Bossier City Monday morning.

Firefighters suspect lightning struck the roof of a house in the 300 block of Chez Moi, near Greenacres Blvd. just after 9 a.m.

The fire was contained to the roof and caused heavy damage, according to crews on scene.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Bossier City public information officer Mark Natale said no one lived in the house and it was for sale.

It took fire crews about an hour to contain the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.