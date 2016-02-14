Man killed in officer-involved shooting in East Texas

One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in East Texas Saturday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Troopers with DPS say it happened around 8:00 p.m. when a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a Chevrolet Impala for a traffic violation on SH 149.

But authorities say the driver refused to stop and kept driving. The driver then reportedly got out of his still running vehicle in a residential neighborhood in the City of Beckville. The car traveled a short distance and struck a tree, DPS authorities said.

Preliminary reports suggest the suspect then fled on foot for about 300 yards and eventually fell and was trying to get up, according to troopers.

The trooper reportedly gave verbal commands to the suspect to show his hands, but the man did not comply.

Authorities say the trooper stated he thought the suspect was going for a gun and fearing for his life, fired his handgun in reaction to the perceived threat.

The suspect was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview where he later died.

Troopers say no weapon was found at the scene.

The Texas Rangers are conducting an investigation and their findings will be forwarded to the DA's office for review.

In an effort to be fully transparent, Texas DPS say they have contacted the FBI's Dallas Field Office and notified them of the incident.

The FBI will coordinate with DPS and monitor the investigation.

No names have been released at this time.

The case remains under investigation.

