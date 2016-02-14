1 dead, 1 critically injured in ATV crash at Muddy Bottoms

Two people have died in separate incidents involving ATVs at Muddy Bottoms ATV & Recreation Park on Sunday.

BAFB airman identified as 1 of 2 victims in fatal ATV wrecks

A Sarepta woman is dead after an ATV crash Sunday at Muddy Bottoms ATV and Recreation Park.

Police say it happened at 2:30 a.m. when 40-year-old Jill Thomas and another female passenger were driving an ATV at the park. According to police, neither Thomas or her passenger were wearing protective gear.

Thomas reportedly hit a tree with the ATV and was killed at the scene. Her passenger was airlifted to University Health Hospital in Shreveport where she is in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is the third death at Muddy Bottoms since the park opened in May of 2014.

In September of last year, two people were killed in separate incidents involving ATVs at the park.

