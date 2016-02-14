Arkansas storm victims urged to register for FEMA assistance

Residents say about 30 structures in Sevier and Little River counties near Highway 41 were affected by floodwater. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

State and federal officials are encouraging Arkansas residents in the 11 counties hardest hit by the severe storms of December 2015 to January 2016 to register for disaster assistance with FEMA.

Residents of Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Faulkner, Jackson, Jefferson, Lee, Little River, Perry, Sebastian and Sevier counties may be eligible for federal disaster assistance after severe storms hit the area.

Disaster assistance may include grants for temporary housing and home repairs. According to FEMA, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses is another form of assistance offered.

People seeking assistance can register online or by calling 1-800-621-3362 (FEMA).

Copyright 2016. KSLA. All rights reserved.