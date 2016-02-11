Missing boys found in AZ arrive at Shreveport airport

The Louisiana State Police announced Elijah Wong and Donnie Simmons have been found. The children were recovered unharmed in Casa Grande, Arizona. Police say Keith Rogers and Antionette Wong are in custody.

Shreveport police have identified 2 children believed to have been abducted by a man they say is responsible for a home invasion and kidnapping late Tuesday night.

Missing/endangered alert issued for children taken by man wanted for bank robbery

The Shreveport couple captured in Arizona after allegedly kidnapping the woman's two children are back in Caddo Parish.

The two Shreveport boys who were allegedly abducted by 34-year-old Keith Rogers and their mother, 28-year-old Antionette Wong on January 12, and found in Arizona on Feb. 7, arrived at Shreveport Regional Airport Thursday evening.

After nearly a month since they were taken, 2-year-old Elijah Wong and 7-year-old Donnie Simmons were reunited with family members in Shreveport Thursday night.

Donnie arrived on an earlier flight with his father and KSLA News 12 was there when Elijah and his father arrived around 9:30 p.m.

After possible sightings as recently as last week in Shreveport-Bossier, Keith Rogers and Antionette Wong were captured more than a thousand miles from the ArkLaTex in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Police in Casa Grande, Arizona pulled the couple over in their Tahoe more than 1200 miles from Shreveport. KSLA News 12 is told Rogers and Wong had cash and the kids in tow.

Police say the pair is linked to at least three bank robberies in Shreveport and Bossier.

Rogers and Wong will soon be on their way back to Shreveport to face charges. Both are currently being held without bond in Pinal County, AZ and are due in court for extradition hearings on Friday, Feb. 12.

