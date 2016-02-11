ArkLaTex band attending The Grammys

An ArkLaTex band is in Los Angeles, getting ready to attend the Grammy Awards on Monday.

Amelia Blake, Paula O,Neil and Dan Garner have been playing music for years, and together they are "Airheart." The trio has been together for 5 years.

"There was a Facebook group of other Recording Academy members that I joined, and they really encouraged me to submit our music because we did an album of all originals, and so I submitted it," said Blake.

They initially entered under the category of Americana, but the Academy changed the genre to folk.

"So we were on the ballot as best folk album and the best American roots performance for the song called, "If your heart gets broken," said Blake.

They say they wrote this song in hopes of relating to anyone who'd ever had trouble in love.

"Dan and I are married, and it is kind of about the rough situation that we were in before we got together, and I wrote it about that," explained Blake.

Airheart did not receive a Grammy nomination, but say they are looking forward to still being a part of it.

"They're going to do a tribute with the remaining members of The Eagles to Glenn Frey and Don Henley has an album up this year. So I think that'll be pretty neat to see," said Garner.

As far as what's next for the band, they say they will play several shows in the Los Angeles area, rub elbows with some famous people and keep making music.

They said they have been considering a Beatles tribute album because they all have a love for The Beatles, but they will also work on another original album and hope to submit their work for a Grammy again.

The 58th Annual Grammy Awards air live this Monday night on CBS.

