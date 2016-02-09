Tranautica's Triumph: A survivor's story

The Grand Jury of Caddo Parish returned a second degree murder indictment Thursday for each of the suspects accused in a triple shooting.

Counselors are on site Wednesday morning at Woodlawn Leadership Academy to work with students and staff to help them deal with an overnight shooting in their community, said Caddo Parish Public School spokesperson Mary Nash-Wood.

Family of 2 of the triple shooting victims speaks out

Shreveport police have arrested 2 people they believe are responsible for shootings that killed a woman and wounded 2 other females.

The mother of the 15-year-old Shreveport girl who was wounded during a triple shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex is speaking out, begging for the violence to stop. .

Tranautica Webb, 15, was one of 3 women shot inside her family's apartment at Woodlawn Terrace in September 2015. Her stepmother, Verdina Crichlow, died from her injuries. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Tranautica Webb now values each step she takes because she's spent the last three months learning how to walk again after being shot at least 10 times 4 months ago.

"I knew she was going to walk again. God let her walk again," said Tranautica’s grandmother, Tanglia.

"I'm going to go to church,” said Tranautica Webb.

That's all that is on this 16-year-old’s mind: church and school. The straight “A” student is ready to get back to the books and past a dark time in her young life.

It's not easy for Tranautica, but for the first time, she's opening up about the moment that changed her life forever.

"I started hearing the guy screaming," said Webb. “I started hearing gunshots.”

She says she was taking a nap when she was woken by a commotion in the Shreveport apartment she shared with her father and her stepmother. Not even thinking, she says, she began to panic.

"I was yelling and I remember this woman. She was trying to save my life. She was trying to push me back in my room, but he pushed her out of the way and he started shooting me then he took off running," recalls Webb.

Tranautica doesn't know who was trying to save her life that day, but her gratitude extends beyond words.

Evidence show the suspects, Sherman Fredieu and Scarlott Groce shot the girl at least 10 times, leaving her for dead.

"She's screaming for her dad. I can only imagine,” said Tanglia Maxie.

Tranautica's stepmother Verdina Crichlow was shot and killed. A third woman was shot, but survived.

"I didn't figure out until today that I was shot in the head," said Webb, bruised but alive and now able to tell her story. "I woke up, but then I passed back out."

Much of that October day is a blur. She was shot everywhere, from her head to multiple times in her stomach.

"They got most of them out except for one and it's still in my shoulder,” said Webb.

Many of her muscles are damaged after undergoing multiple surgeries. The bullets are gone but the flashbacks of the pain remain.

"I was in so much pain,and I was on so many drugs, I couldn't stay awake," recalls Webb.

Even in pain, Tranautica fought.

"When they say she's sedated and she can't breathe, to see her move and try to reach out to see her try to open her eyes...that was a blessing right there," said Tranautica’s mother, Tisa Maxie

Tranautica spent three months in the hospital fighting a battle that seemed dim at times.

"She spent her 16th birthday in the hospital,” added Maxie.

"It took a toll on me, because I didn't want to see my baby like that. No child should go through anything like this," said Tisa Maxie.

"Why? My grandbaby she don't deserve this. It's just, you know, why?" said Tanglia Maxie

While police try to figure out why two strangers allegedly took aim at her, Tranautica is moving toward finding her purpose, one step at a time.

"I realize that life is just too short. Before this I was just a shy girl.”

She says now she knows without a doubt she's here for a reason. Now, she’s stepping out of her comfort zone and into a new beginning

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.