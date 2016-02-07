Missing Shreveport children found safe in Arizona

Shreveport police have identified 2 children believed to have been abducted by a man they say is responsible for a home invasion and kidnapping late Tuesday night.

Shreveport police have identified 2 children believed to have been abducted by a man they say is responsible for a home invasion and kidnapping late Tuesday night.

Missing/endangered alert issued for children taken by man wanted for bank robbery

Missing/endangered alert issued for children taken by man wanted for bank robbery

An alleged kidnapper now faces a second charge of robbery, as the search intensifies for the two small children taken from their Shreveport homes earlier this week.

Authorities release a new photo of 1 of 2 kidnapped youths, another photo of 1 of their alleged abductors plus further description of the 2 suspects in their effort to locate all 4 .

The Louisiana State Police announced 2-year-old Elijah Wong and 7-year-old Donnie Simmons of Shreveport have been found.

Elijah and Donnie were abducted January 12 by 34-year-old Keith Rogers and 28-year-old Antionette Wong.

"The main goal is to bring these babies home,” said Trooper Matt Harris.

Matt Harris with Louisiana State Police says that mission has now been accomplished.

After possible sightings as recently as last week in Shreveport-Bossier, Keith Rogers and Antoinette Wong were captured on Sunday, more than a thousand miles from the ArkLaTex in Casa Grande, Arizona.

"Investigators have spent a lot of man-hours trying to find these children as if they were their own,” added Harris.

The boys' mother Antoinette Wong and her boyfriend, Keith Rogers, are believed to have abducted the half-brothers from different homes in January before allegedly going on a bank robbery crime spree.

Police in Casa Grande, Arizona pulled the couple over in their Tahoe more than 1200 miles from Shreveport. KSLA News 12 is told Rogers and Wong had cash and the kids in tow.

The pair is linked to at least three bank robberies in Shreveport and Bossier.

"It's a good end to a long and terrible situation, just goes to show you how law enforcement can link up, and work together, it doesn't matter, if you're a thousand miles away we've got someone there," said Trooper Harris.

Limited details regarding the arrests have been released, and when asked about the recent updates in the case, Shreveport police released the following statement:

"We are thrilled the kids are safe and the bank robbers have been arrested. But at this time we are not going to do any interviews. Thanks."

Rogers and Wong will soon be on their way back to Shreveport to face charges while the two boys will be brought back to resume living their young lives.

Copyright 2016. KSLA. All rights reserved.