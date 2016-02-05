Grambling State band made history at first Super Bowl

These days, top-name performing artists with worldwide name recognition entertain Super Bowl fans during halftime.

Back then, way back 50 bowls ago, it was Grambling State University's band.

That history-making performance Jan. 15, 1967, set the Tiger Marching Band on its own trajectory toward international fame.

Now that we're at Super Bowl 50, the Grambling State band is garnering lots more attention for its groundbreaking role during Super Bowl I, KNOE reports.

