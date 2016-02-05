First baby born in new west wing at CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier

Faith, the first baby born in the new west wing of CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier. (Source: CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier)

CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier's new west wing welcomed its first baby Thursday morning.

The west wing is the new home of The Birth Place at CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier. It is on the second floor of the new west wing at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center.

The baby girl named Faith was born at 8:04 a.m.

“We are so thrilled that the first baby born in our new West Wing is named Faith,” Isaac Palmer, Chief Executive Officer at CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier, said. “As a faith-based hospital, how fitting for our first baby to have a name that represents who we are as a ministry and make this exciting day even more special to us. Faith will forever be a part of our CHRISTUS family, and we look forward to delivering many more babies for years to come.”

Faith was delivered by Dr. Sarah Scotto who is an OBGYN at The Women’s Clinic at Highland.

The new labor and delivery unit has 14 rooms that offer mother, baby couplet care. With couplet care the mother labors, delivers, recovers, and receives postpartum care in the same room and the mother and daughter have the same nurse.

The second floor of the new wing is also home to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The unit had 21 rooms for high-risk babies and newborns that may need intensive or critical care.

CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier’s acute comprehensive inpatient rehab also moved to the third floor of the west wing. The CHRISTUS Cancer Treatment Center will be on the first floor of the West Wing and is expected to move this spring.

