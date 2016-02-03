Honorary StormTracker celebrates 17th birthday with visit to studio

Two weeks ago, 16 year old Cody Hollowoa and his family received a diagnosis that would change their lives forever. Today, a dream came true for him to lift his spirits.

The StormTracker 12 Weather Team visited Cody at the hospital last fall, where he shared his love of weather with us.

Budding meteorologist Cody Hollowoa, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, took the StormTracker 12 Weather Team up on an open invitation to visit the studio on his 17th birthday.

We told him that he had an open invitation to come visit us here in the studio.

Today he and his mother Laura came to see us and got a behind the scenes look at how we put together a weathercast and sit in the studio during our 5pm news.

On top of that, today was Cody's 17th birthday! So happy birthday Cody and thanks for spending part of it with us!

