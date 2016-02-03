Honorary StormTracker celebrates 17th birthday with visit to stu - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Honorary StormTracker celebrates 17th birthday with visit to studio

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
Budding meteorologist Cody Hollowoa, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, took the StormTracker 12 Weather Team up on an open invitation to visit the studio on his 17th birthday. Budding meteorologist Cody Hollowoa, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, took the StormTracker 12 Weather Team up on an open invitation to visit the studio on his 17th birthday.
The StormTracker 12 Weather Team visited Cody at the hospital last fall, where he shared his love of weather with us. The StormTracker 12 Weather Team visited Cody at the hospital last fall, where he shared his love of weather with us.

  • Links In The NewsMore>>

  • Ill teenager sees dream come true

    Ill teenager sees dream come true

    Thursday, October 22 2015 8:04 PM EDT2015-10-23 00:04:12 GMT
    Nov 05, 2015 08:10 PM2016-02-04 04:35:47 GMT
    Two weeks ago, 16 year old Cody Hollowoa and his family received a diagnosis that would change their lives forever. Today, a dream came true for him to lift his spirits. More >>

    Two weeks ago, 16 year old Cody Hollowoa and his family received a diagnosis that would change their lives forever. Today, a dream came true for him to lift his spirits.

    More >>
(KSLA) -

Back in October, we introduced you to budding meteorologist Cody Hollowoa, who had been recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

The StormTracker 12 Weather Team visited him at the hospital, where he shared his love of weather with us. 

We told him that he had an open invitation to come visit us here in the studio. 

Today he and his mother Laura came to see us and got a behind the scenes look at how we put together a weathercast and sit in the studio during our 5pm news. 

On top of that, today was Cody's 17th birthday!  So happy birthday Cody and thanks for spending part of it with us!     

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly