Natchitoches sheriff: Fatal stabbing escalated first on social media

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead Saturday night. According to police, one man is in custody.

The Sibley Lake boat launch along Hwy 504 in Natchitoches Parish is a popular place for young people to gather, according to Sheriff Victor Jones. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

Natchitoches Sheriff Victor Jones says an "ongoing feud" between the victim and the suspect in the fatal stabbing Saturday night at Sibley Lake escalated first on social media before it came to a head at the popular gathering spot.

"Best we can tell so far, this was an ongoing feud which started last week at a local business that escalated through social media and came to a head Saturday night at the boat launch," Jones said at a news conference early Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Sibley Lake boat launch on LA Hwy. 504 in the Oak Grove community near Natchitoches. Jones said the stabbing was reported in a 911 call at 11:43 p.m., followed soon after by a report of a rollover crash not far from the scene.

Officers arrived at the boat launch to find 18-year-old Dylan Poche of Natchez suffering from what appeared to be a single stab wound to the upper chest. He was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

18-year-old Andrew Jacob Wallace was detained at the scene of the crash and held for violation of probation while investigators worked to determine who was who and how they were involved.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Jones revealed that it was a relative of the victim that was involved in the crash with Wallace, after following him from the scene of the stabbing.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Jones said 4 investigators responded to the crime scene, "because there was quite a large number of people at the boat launch that night, fishing and partying, I guess."

Investigators worked through the night and all day Sunday gathering evidence, according to Jones.



"On Monday, we found a valuable piece of evidence that helped put all this together. We found what we think is the weapon on that was used."

That weapon was a pocket knife, according to NPSO Chief Investigator Greg Dunn. That discovery, along with other evidence found at the scene, led to the warrant for Wallace's arrest Monday night on a charge of second degree murder in connection with the stabbing. He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center where he remains held without bond. Investigators say he could face additional charges, depending on what is found among evidence that has been sent to the crime lab.

Jones also indicated that more arrests were expected, as the investigation was still ongoing and detectives were still working to identify those who were at the crime scene on Saturday night.

"We had a lot of people out there, a lot of witnesses, a lot of people involved," Jones said Tuesday. "There was another altercation going on at the same time the stabbing occurred, so there are other arrests pending."

Those arrests came less than an hour after the news conference ended on Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives say they developed additional evidence that led to warrants being issued for 2 people they believe were directly involved in the death of Poche by engaging in a fistfight and by bringing Wallace to the scene and helping him flee the scene.

William Aaron Holman, 18, of the 100 block of Franklin Lane, Natchitoches, LA and 18-year-old Kristine Gail Woodall of the 100 block of Long Road, Winnfield, LA were both picked up by patrol officers in Natchitoches and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Holman is charged with accessory after the fact to 2nd degree murder and disturbing the peace by engaging in a fistic encounter. Woodall is charged with aggravated assault with a hammer and criminal obstruction of justice.

Asked whether police will step up patrols in the area, Jones said Tuesday that "it is a place that young people gather, so it's patrolled pretty heavily as it is." But he did add ask that the public share information about escalating feuds like the one that may have fueled Saturday's deadly disagreement.

"Let us know, so we can perhaps intervene and perhaps save something like this from happening."

More arrests are expected in the case, and Jones urged any witnesses that have not already talked to police to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NPSO detective's office at (318) 357-7830.

The 18-year-old NSU student was a nephew of Bassmaster Elite Series pro Keith Poche, and an accomplished angler in his own right.

While his family is asking for privacy, Keith Poche has set up a memorial fund on his website to help cover the cost of his nephew's funeral.

