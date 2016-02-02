Official charges expected for woman accused of shooting teen at SWAR party

Dozens crowded into an ArkLaTex football stadium Tuesday evening to remember a high school student killed over the weekend.

Official charges are expected to be filed against an Arkansas mom accused of firing a rifle and killing a teenager.

Traci Dierks, 40, was originally scheduled for court Tuesday, but did not appear before a judge because the charges were not filed. KSLA News 12 crews are working to get more information.

She is currently held on a homicide charge pending official charges. Her current bond is set at $100,000.

Dierks is accused of killing 17-year-old Caitlin Caskey from Foreman, Arkansas.

Dierks was serving alcohol at a birthday party for her 16-year-old daughter in the 2800 block of Highway 32, according to investigators in court on January 26.

Dierks was reportedly meeting the kids at the door with a rifle, asking the teens if their parents knew where they were and if they were going to tell the police that she was serving alcohol.

According to Little River County prosecuting attorney Bryan Chesshir, one of the teens asked Dierks if the gun was loaded and that's when the shooting happened.

Chesshir said there were about 26 - 32 teenagers inside when the shooting happened, and police recovered an AR-15 rifle that was believed to be used in the shooting.

Chesshir said it does not appear the shooting was intentional, but there is a good possibility there will be criminal charges.

