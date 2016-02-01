Suspect charged in Natchitoches Parish stabbing death

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead Saturday night. According to police, one man is in custody.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead Saturday night. According to police, one man is in custody.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies have released the name of the man charged in the stabbing death of Dylan Poche.

According to Sheriff Victor Jones, Jr., 18-year-old Andrew Jacob Wallace is charged with second degree murder for his alleged role in the crime.

Police say the crime happened around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 at the Sibley Lake boat launch in the 900 block of LA Hwy. 504 in the Oak Grove community near Natchitoches.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 18-year-old Dylan Kyle Poche of Natchez on the ground suffering from a stab wound to his upper body.

Poche was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say Wallace was arrested Saturday night on a probation violation and has remained in custody since Poche's death. Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, an arrest warrant was signed by a Tenth Judicial District Court Judge charging Wallace in Poche's death.

Wallace was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Authorities say additional information will be released during a press conference Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office says, "We ask that you continue to remember Dylan and his family in your prayers."

The crime remains under investigation.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.